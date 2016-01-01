Overview of Dr. Eveline Assad, MD

Dr. Eveline Assad, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Galloway, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO.



Dr. Assad works at Ladies Choice OB/GYN in Galloway, NJ with other offices in Linwood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.