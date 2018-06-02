Dr. Evelyn Ackermann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ackermann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Evelyn Ackermann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Evelyn Ackermann, MD
Dr. Evelyn Ackermann, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Elgin, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital.
Dr. Ackermann's Office Locations
Seigle-ackermann Eye Associates1670 Capital St Ste 100, Elgin, IL 60124 Directions (847) 888-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ackermann is an outstanding ophthalmologist and surgeon. She was recommended by my family physician. Dr. Ackermann recently did the cataract surgery on both of my 76-year old eyes at Advocate Sherman Hospital. Result: my distance vision is now clear, bright, and colorful--20/20 without glasses. It seems like a miracle! Dr. Ackermann is always very professional with her patients, but also personable. In summary, she is a special doctor with the superior ability and skill you can trust.
About Dr. Evelyn Ackermann, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1053308676
Education & Certifications
- Michael Reese Hosp-U Chicag
- Luth Genl Hosp
- Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University
- Ophthalmology
