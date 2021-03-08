Dr. Evelyn Beal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Evelyn Beal, MD
Overview of Dr. Evelyn Beal, MD
Dr. Evelyn Beal, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Beal's Office Locations
Sandhills Womancare1367 Walter Reed Rd Ste 101, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 486-7006
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Fear Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Beal since Aug 2009. I had CIN3 and she did the procedure to remove the precancerous cells. She has always ensured that I have had adequate follow up appointments. The staff is friendly and since I have to go so often, they know me as soon as I walk in the door. I have stayed with this clinic and provider for so long because they have always made me feel comfortable and understand what I have gone through and how scared I have been in the past. Some reviews say she rushes; I don’t feel that is the case when the appointment is serious. As a provider myself I realize the time crunch a lot of us have for appointments. We do tend to go faster on appointments that are simple routine as opposed to more serious cases. If one of her patients have a serious diagnosis, and I am the there just for a BC consult, of course I want her to spend more time with the other patient. I have been in their shoes.
About Dr. Evelyn Beal, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1831151034
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beal has seen patients for Symptomatic Menopause, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
