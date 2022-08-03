Overview of Dr. Evelyn Curls, MD

Dr. Evelyn Curls, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Redondo Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Curls works at UCLA Health Redondo Beach Primary & Specialty Caree in Redondo Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.