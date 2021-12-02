Overview of Dr. Evelyn Felluca, MD

Dr. Evelyn Felluca, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Reston, VA. They graduated from Autonama University of Guadalajara|Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.



Dr. Felluca works at Perfectly Female Women s Health Care PC in Reston, VA with other offices in Ashburn, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.