Dr. Evelyn Greco, DO

Dermatology
4.7 (3)
10 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Evelyn Greco, DO is a Dermatologist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.

Dr. Greco works at Walk-in Dermatology in Plainview, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Walk-in Dermatology
    441 S Oyster Bay Rd, Plainview, NY 11803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 388-6622
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 3:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 12:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Mole Evaluation
Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Mole Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Evelyn Greco, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861897290
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Greco has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Greco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Greco works at Walk-in Dermatology in Plainview, NY. View the full address on Dr. Greco’s profile.

    Dr. Greco has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Greco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

