Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evelyn Jones, MD
Overview
Dr. Evelyn Jones, MD is a Dermatologist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville.
Dr. Jones works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Wellsprings Dermatology2721 W Park Dr, Paducah, KY 42001 Directions (270) 554-7546
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jones?
Loved! Loved, loved her!!!!
About Dr. Evelyn Jones, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1982643797
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones works at
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Dermatitis, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.