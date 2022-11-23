Dr. Evelyn Kessel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kessel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Evelyn Kessel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Evelyn Kessel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Kessel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gastro Health - Fort Myers7152 Coca Sabal Ln, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 939-9939
-
2
Gastro Health - Fort Myers9400 Gladiolus Dr Ste 250, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 561-7337
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kessel?
I first met Dr. Kessel while i was in the hospital, she took great care of me, and asked many questions regarding my history. after several years of problems she was the only one who really listened and told me what she thought, and it matched my symptoms to a Tee. Fast Forward to my procedures, day of: she was very kind, a explained everything. and answered all my questions. she was very warm & caring. I worked in the medical field and I know many doctors refer to her. I believe she is the BEST GI in the whole state of Florida!!
About Dr. Evelyn Kessel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English, German
- 1861485062
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kessel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kessel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kessel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kessel works at
Dr. Kessel has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kessel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kessel speaks German.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Kessel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kessel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kessel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kessel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.