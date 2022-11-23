Overview

Dr. Evelyn Kessel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kessel works at Gastro Health in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.