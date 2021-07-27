Dr. Lilly has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evelyn Lilly, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Evelyn Lilly, MD is a Dermatologist in Boston, MA.
Mghfc Pediatric Dermatology Program50 Staniford St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-2914
- 2 104 ENDICOTT ST, Danvers, MA 01923 Directions (978) 882-6566
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-2914Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I read the reviews before my visit and didn't know what to expect. Dr Lilly was friendly, professional and, most important of all, she diagnosed my condition and provided me with a suitable remedy. I had been to two doctors who could not help, but she did. Take these low ratings with a grain of salt. The Dr Lilly I saw could not have been better. When she decided the course of action, she said, "Here's the plan. What do you think?" I liked the collaborative approach. I agreed with her approach, and it worked.
- Dermatology
- English
- Dermatology
