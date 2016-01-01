Dr. Evelyn Maddela, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maddela is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Evelyn Maddela, MD
Overview of Dr. Evelyn Maddela, MD
Dr. Evelyn Maddela, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from NORTHWEST SHOALS COMMUNITY COLLEGE-PHIL CAMPBELL and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Maddela works at
Dr. Maddela's Office Locations
-
1
Valley Children's Primary Care Group Inc.4770 W Herndon Ave Ste 108, Fresno, CA 93722 Directions (559) 256-7990
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maddela?
About Dr. Evelyn Maddela, MD
- Pediatrics
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1609954429
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWEST SHOALS COMMUNITY COLLEGE-PHIL CAMPBELL
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maddela has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maddela accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maddela has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maddela works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Maddela. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maddela.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maddela, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maddela appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.