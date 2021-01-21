Dr. Evelyn Mendoza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendoza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Evelyn Mendoza, MD
Overview of Dr. Evelyn Mendoza, MD
Dr. Evelyn Mendoza, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta.
Dr. Mendoza works at
Dr. Mendoza's Office Locations
Hematology Oncology Consultants28078 Baxter Rd Ste 140, Murrieta, CA 92563 Directions (951) 252-9600
Hematologyoncology Consultants301 N San Jacinto St, Hemet, CA 92543 Directions (951) 766-6460
Hospital Affiliations
- Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Sharp Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I have several medical conditions and several doctors. Dr Mendoza is at the top of my list. She is one of the best doctors I’ve had. Dr. Mendoza is knowledgeable, caring and very attentive. She really takes time at each visit and listens to my medical issues. Highly recommend her.
About Dr. Evelyn Mendoza, MD
- Hematology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1558368605
Education & Certifications
- CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mendoza has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mendoza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mendoza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mendoza has seen patients for Anemia, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mendoza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendoza. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendoza.
