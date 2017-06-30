Overview

Dr. Evelyn Nieves, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine.



Dr. Nieves works at Amicus Medical Centers of Pembroke Pines, Pembroke Pines, FL in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.