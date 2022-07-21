Dr. Evelyn Ofili, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ofili is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Evelyn Ofili, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Evelyn Ofili, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Festus, MO.
Locations
Smile For Life Dental Care860 S Truman Blvd, Festus, MO 63028 Directions (636) 213-3836Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday9:30am - 7:00pmWednesday8:30am - 6:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ofili is an amazing person and Dentist. Her staff is always polite, smiling and they make me feel welcome. I have sensitive teeth and the staff is always careful when cleaning my teeth. I have recommended this dentist & staff to several friends.
About Dr. Evelyn Ofili, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1093857617
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ofili has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ofili accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Ofili. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ofili.
