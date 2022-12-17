Dr. Evelyn Partain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Partain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Evelyn Partain, MD
Overview
Dr. Evelyn Partain, MD is a General Medical Practice Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in General Medical Practice, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Pontificia Univ Javeriana and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Springfield.
Dr. Partain works at
Locations
-
1
PartainMD at Plaza Towers1736 E Sunshine St Ste 406, Springfield, MO 65804 Directions (417) 319-6036
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Springfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Partain?
Very caring and empathetic! Very appreciative for her, she is very knowledgeable and works with her patients to find the right solutions!
About Dr. Evelyn Partain, MD
- General Medical Practice
- 9 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1912418369
Education & Certifications
- Pontificia Univ Javeriana
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Partain has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Partain accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Partain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Partain works at
Dr. Partain speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Partain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Partain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Partain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Partain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.