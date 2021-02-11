Dr. Sevilla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evelyn Sevilla, MD
Overview of Dr. Evelyn Sevilla, MD
Dr. Evelyn Sevilla, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Sevilla works at
Dr. Sevilla's Office Locations
Sevilla Evelyn A MD Office9217 Park West Blvd Ste A3, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 531-2151
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Sevilla for several years for chronic migraine treatment. After 30 years of migraines I finally found something to reduce the number of migraines. Dr. Sevilla is very professional, intelligent, compassionate, honest, and sincere. As a health professional, pharmacist for 35+ years, I frequently recommend Dr. Sevilla for my patients who suffer from migraines. Do not believe the negative reviews.
About Dr. Evelyn Sevilla, MD
- Neurology
- 44 years of experience
- English, French
- 1720017387
Education & Certifications
- University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sevilla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sevilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sevilla works at
Dr. Sevilla has seen patients for Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sevilla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sevilla speaks French.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Sevilla. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sevilla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sevilla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sevilla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.