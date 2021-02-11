See All Neurologists in Knoxville, TN
Dr. Evelyn Sevilla, MD

Neurology
2.4 (64)
Call for new patient details
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Evelyn Sevilla, MD

Dr. Evelyn Sevilla, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Sevilla works at SEVILLA EVELYN A MD OFFICE in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sevilla's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sevilla Evelyn A MD Office
    9217 Park West Blvd Ste A3, Knoxville, TN 37923 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 531-2151

Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test

Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (38)
    Feb 11, 2021
    I have been seeing Dr. Sevilla for several years for chronic migraine treatment. After 30 years of migraines I finally found something to reduce the number of migraines. Dr. Sevilla is very professional, intelligent, compassionate, honest, and sincere. As a health professional, pharmacist for 35+ years, I frequently recommend Dr. Sevilla for my patients who suffer from migraines. Do not believe the negative reviews.
    chronic migraine sufferer — Feb 11, 2021
    About Dr. Evelyn Sevilla, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1720017387
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sevilla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sevilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sevilla works at SEVILLA EVELYN A MD OFFICE in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Sevilla’s profile.

    Dr. Sevilla has seen patients for Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sevilla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    64 patients have reviewed Dr. Sevilla. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sevilla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sevilla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sevilla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

