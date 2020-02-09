Dr. Evelyn Tolston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tolston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Evelyn Tolston, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Evelyn Tolston, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Lviv Medical Institute and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Tolston works at
Locations
-
1
Allergy & Immunology On Madison 069478161 Madison Ave Rm 3A, New York, NY 10016 Directions (646) 424-0400
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tolston?
Dr. Tolston is a great doctor. I have been suffering with allergies for years before meeting her. The first time I came to Dr. Tolston office was a year and a half ago. From the very first visit I felt that I can trust this doctor and that I am in good hands. She thoroughly tested me for reactions to different substances and I was diagnosed with multiple allergies. Dr. Tolston took time to explain my diagnoses to me in detail and answered all of my questions. She recommended me to start immunotherapy and carefully guided me through the build-up phase. She prescribed medicine when it was necessary and stopped it when my condition gradually improved. Immunotherapy helped me enormously and improved the quality of my life. Now I am on a maintenance plan and only have to come once every 3 weeks. Dr. Tolston's office is very well organized. Her staff is friendly. Dr. Tolston is knowledgeable and caring and I would highly recommend her to anyone suffering from allergies.
About Dr. Evelyn Tolston, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Albanian, German, Polish, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian
- 1528066834
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College Med
- Cabrini Med Center
- Lviv Medical Institute
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tolston accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tolston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tolston works at
Dr. Tolston has seen patients for Nasopharyngitis, Allergic Rhinitis and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tolston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tolston speaks Albanian, German, Polish, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Tolston. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tolston.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tolston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tolston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.