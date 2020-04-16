Dr. Evelyn Williams Varnado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams Varnado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Evelyn Williams Varnado, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Evelyn Williams Varnado, MD
Dr. Evelyn Williams Varnado, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Williams Varnado's Office Locations
Eagle Obstetrics and Gynecology301 E Wendover Ave Ste 300, Greensboro, NC 27401 Directions (336) 268-3380
Hospital Affiliations
- The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I enjoyed the one on one interaction with my doctor. She is very caring and informative
About Dr. Evelyn Williams Varnado, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1073620159
Education & Certifications
- EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williams Varnado has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williams Varnado accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams Varnado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams Varnado has seen patients for Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP), Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams Varnado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
86 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams Varnado. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams Varnado.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams Varnado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams Varnado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.