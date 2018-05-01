Dr. Evelyn White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Evelyn White, MD
Overview of Dr. Evelyn White, MD
Dr. Evelyn White, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Paterson, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Dr. White's Office Locations
St. Joseph's University Medical Center703 Main St, Paterson, NJ 07503 Directions (973) 754-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
La doctora es muy professional; tiene la paciencia para escuchar y entender la situación. Cuando ella entra a revisarme es porque ella ya sabe todo lo nesesario de mi embarazo, actualizándose completamente de que tengo o que nesesito. Súper agradecida con Dios de tenerla... la recomiendo totalmente.
About Dr. Evelyn White, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1134197395
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
