Dr. Evelyne Kalyoussef, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Evelyne Kalyoussef, MD
Dr. Evelyne Kalyoussef, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Newark, NJ. They completed their residency with UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School (Newark)
Dr. Kalyoussef works at
Dr. Kalyoussef's Office Locations
Neurological Institute90 Bergen St, Newark, NJ 07103 Directions (973) 520-6467
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
One of the best ENT. Very puntual with her appointments. Very detailed with her procedures
About Dr. Evelyne Kalyoussef, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1053516765
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School (Newark)
- UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School (Newark)
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
