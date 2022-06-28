Dr. Evens Rodney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Evens Rodney, MD
Dr. Evens Rodney, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from Universidad Del Noreste Medical School and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Baton Rouge Cardiology Center - Baton Rouge at Brittany Dr.5231 BRITTANY DR, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 769-0933Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Baton Rouge Cardiology Center - Prairieville Satellite Clinic14169 Highway 73, Prairieville, LA 70769 Directions (225) 769-0933Monday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Baton Rouge Cardiology Center - Gonzales2647 S Saint Elizabeth Blvd Ste 319, Gonzales, LA 70737 Directions (225) 769-0933
Baton Rouge - Summa Office8888 Summa Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 769-0933
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- American Lifecare
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Employers Health Network
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Louisiana Healthcare Connections
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Verity Healthnet
- WellCare
Very satisfied with the results of my visit and encouraged to continue working on a plan for good health.
About Dr. Evens Rodney, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Creole, French and Spanish
- 1093716565
- Long Island College Hospital
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Universidad Del Noreste Medical School
- Long Island University / Brooklyn Campus
Dr. Rodney speaks Creole, French and Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodney.
