Dr. Everardo Cobos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cobos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Everardo Cobos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Everardo Cobos, MD
Dr. Everardo Cobos, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School and is affiliated with Kern Medical Center.
Dr. Cobos works at
Dr. Cobos' Office Locations
-
1
Kern Medical Center1700 Mount Vernon Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93306 Directions (661) 326-2000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kern Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cobos?
Dr. Cobos treated my wife's breast cancer in 1999. He knew exactly what to do because she is still cancer free. He was personally interested in her case, and very easy to talk with and discuss different issues. I can not say enough good about Dr. Cobos.
About Dr. Everardo Cobos, MD
- Hematology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1194713354
Education & Certifications
- Letterman Army Medical Center
- Tex Tech HSC
- University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cobos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cobos accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cobos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cobos works at
Dr. Cobos has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cobos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cobos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cobos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cobos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cobos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.