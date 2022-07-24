Dr. Everett Allen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Everett Allen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Everett Allen, MD
Dr. Everett Allen, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center.
Dr. Allen's Office Locations
Rheumatology Associates of South Texas19272 Stone Oak Pkwy Ste 101, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 265-8851
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been to 5 different Rheumatologists and Dr. Allen has been the only one to listen to all my concerns and address all my issues. I've been on a total of 4 different medications which NONE helped or worked. After being evaluated, Dr. Allen changed my medication which pretty much cleared all my symptoms with in 2 months! I've been with Doctor Allen since March 2022 and still haven't had any flair ups or pain!
About Dr. Everett Allen, MD
- Rheumatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Or Health Science University Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Allen has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.