Overview of Dr. Everett Allen, MD

Dr. Everett Allen, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center.



Dr. Allen works at Rheumatology Associates Of South Texas in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.