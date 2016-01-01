Overview

Dr. Everett Campbell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital.



Dr. Campbell works at Health Centers Of Detroit in Detroit, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.