Dr. Everett Campbell, MD
Overview of Dr. Everett Campbell, MD
Dr. Everett Campbell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from University Of New Mexico|University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Foundation Surgical Hospital Of El Paso and The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus.
Dr. Campbell's Office Locations
Everett Campbell MD8700 Montana Ave Ste C, El Paso, TX 79925 Directions (915) 900-8792
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Foundation Surgical Hospital Of El Paso
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
My experience was great staff was caring
About Dr. Everett Campbell, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1861505679
Education & Certifications
- Christine Kleinert|University Of Louisville
- U New Mexico|University Of Louisville Hospital
- St Paul - Ramsey Medical Center|St Paul-Ramsey
- University Of New Mexico|University of New Mexico School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Campbell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Campbell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Campbell has seen patients for Elbow Sprain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Campbell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Campbell speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.
