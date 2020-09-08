Overview of Dr. Everett Campbell, MD

Dr. Everett Campbell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from University Of New Mexico|University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Foundation Surgical Hospital Of El Paso and The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus.



Dr. Campbell works at Everett Campbell MD in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Elbow Sprain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.