Dr. Hart has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Everett Hart, MD
Overview of Dr. Everett Hart, MD
Dr. Everett Hart, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.
Dr. Hart's Office Locations
1
Frederick Health Thomas Johnson75 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste B, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 695-3100
2
Frederick Office400 W 7th St, Frederick, MD 21701 Directions (240) 566-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Frederick Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hart saw me quickly, was pleasant, professional and skilled. He also had a good sense of humor. I left feeling well cared for.
About Dr. Everett Hart, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1598768764
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Hart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hart has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hart speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Hart. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.