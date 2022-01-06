Dr. Everett Hayes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hayes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Everett Hayes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Everett Hayes, MD
Dr. Everett Hayes, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Dr. Hayes works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hayes' Office Locations
-
1
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center - OB/GYN330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 667-3940
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hayes?
This is my second positive experience seeing Dr. Everett Hayes. He helped me a great deal in the past with left knee pain which totally resolved with his treatment and physical therapy. My recent experience for acute right hip strain was also very positive. I find him to be attentive and communicative in explaining treatment options and in developing a plan of care. Very helpful and attentive.
About Dr. Everett Hayes, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1275973471
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hayes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hayes accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hayes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hayes works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hayes. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hayes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hayes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.