Dr. Everett Moody, MD
Dr. Everett Moody, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Ophthalmology Consultants PA3200 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 200, Irving, TX 75062 Directions (972) 258-7979
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I had Strabismus surgery to correct the alignment of both my right and left eyes. The surgery was very successful my eyes are aligned and my vision is amazingly better than it has ever been.
- 60 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Dr. Moody has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moody accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moody has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moody has seen patients for Exotropia, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moody on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Moody speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Moody. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moody.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moody, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moody appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.