Overview of Dr. Everett Nievera, MD

Dr. Everett Nievera, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.



Dr. Nievera works at PEDIATRIC CARE CENTER in Brownsville, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.