Dr. Everett Trevor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trevor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Everett Trevor, MD
Overview of Dr. Everett Trevor, MD
Dr. Everett Trevor, MD is a Pulmonologist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding.
Dr. Trevor works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Trevor's Office Locations
-
1
Pulmedica1145 Whiskeytown Ct Ste A, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 246-4180
-
2
Mercy Medical Center Redding2175 Rosaline Ave, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 225-6000
-
3
Shasta Regional Medical Center1100 Butte St, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 244-5120
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center Redding
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Trevor?
I don't understand the people that says Dr Trevor's staff is rude. I have been a patient of his for over thirty years and have always been treated with respect and care. Sometimes, you get back what you throw out. Try being more respectful yourself. Just a thought.
About Dr. Everett Trevor, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1104931179
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trevor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trevor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trevor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trevor works at
Dr. Trevor has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Asthma and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trevor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Trevor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trevor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trevor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trevor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.