Dr. Everlyn Hall-Baker, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Salisbury, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.