See All General Surgeons in Charleston, SC
Dr. Evert Eriksson, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Evert Eriksson, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Evert Eriksson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from University of Colorado School of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and East Cooper Medical Center.

Dr. Eriksson works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Charleston, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Rutledge Tower
    135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion
    1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wound Repair
Rib Fracture
Ventral Hernia
Wound Repair
Rib Fracture
Ventral Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Surgery Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chest Tube Insertion Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hernia and Hydrocele Repair Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Surgery Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Ventral Herniorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Transendoscopic Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Traumatic Hernia Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Vein Treatment Chevron Icon
Ventral Herniorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic (VATS) Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Eriksson?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Evert Eriksson, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Evert Eriksson, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Eriksson to family and friends

    Dr. Eriksson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Eriksson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Evert Eriksson, MD.

    About Dr. Evert Eriksson, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1750501052
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • SPECTRUM HEALTH
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • SPECTRUM HEALTH
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Colorado Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Colorado School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Colorado
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center
    • East Cooper Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Evert Eriksson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eriksson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eriksson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eriksson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eriksson has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eriksson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Eriksson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eriksson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eriksson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eriksson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.