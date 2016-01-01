Dr. Evert Eriksson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eriksson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Evert Eriksson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Evert Eriksson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from University of Colorado School of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and East Cooper Medical Center.
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- SPECTRUM HEALTH
- SPECTRUM HEALTH
- University of Colorado Hospital
- University of Colorado School of Medicine
- University of Colorado
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
- East Cooper Medical Center
Dr. Eriksson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eriksson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Eriksson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Eriksson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eriksson has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eriksson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Eriksson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eriksson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eriksson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eriksson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.