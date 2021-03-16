Overview of Dr. Everton Arrindell, MD

Dr. Everton Arrindell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cookeville, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Iowa|University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.



Dr. Arrindell works at Tennessee Retina, PC in Cookeville, TN with other offices in Crossville, TN and Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Vitreous Hemorrhage, Chorioretinal Scars and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.