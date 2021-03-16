See All Ophthalmologists in Cookeville, TN
Dr. Everton Arrindell, MD

Ophthalmology
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Everton Arrindell, MD

Dr. Everton Arrindell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cookeville, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Iowa|University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.

Dr. Arrindell works at Tennessee Retina, PC in Cookeville, TN with other offices in Crossville, TN and Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Vitreous Hemorrhage, Chorioretinal Scars and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Arrindell's Office Locations

    Tennessee Retina, PC
    1125 Perimeter Park Dr Ste 300, Cookeville, TN 38501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (629) 219-7466
    Tennessee Retina, PC
    77 Fairfield Blvd, Crossville, TN 38558 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2377
    Tennessee Retina
    345 23rd Ave N Ste 350, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2376

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitreous Hemorrhage
Chorioretinal Scars
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Chorioretinal Scars
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)

Vitreous Hemorrhage
Chorioretinal Scars
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Hyphema
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Acute Endophthalmitis
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Allergic Conjunctivitis
B-Scan Ultrasound
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Corneal Diseases
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Endophthalmitis
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Macular Edema
Macular Hole
Ocular Hypertension
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye
Progressive High Myopia
Pterygium
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinoschisis
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
Ultrasound, Eye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vision Screening
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Vitreoretinal Surgery
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Blindness
Chorioretinitis
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Contusion of the Eyeball
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Retinopathy
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Drusen
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Eye Test
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders
Hypopyon
  • View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness
Optic Neuritis
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinal Telangiectasia
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Visual Field Defects
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • POMCO Group
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 16, 2021
    My first visit was great. Dr Arrindell was kind and explained all procedures and was understanding about my concerns of expense of procedures. I had an injection which was the first of 7 that it didn't hurt.
    — Mar 16, 2021
    About Dr. Everton Arrindell, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Education & Certifications

    • Eye Institute of the Medical College of Wisconsin
    • University of Michigan W.K. Kellogg Eye Center
    • St. Vincent's Hospital
    • University of Iowa|University of Iowa College of Medicine
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Everton Arrindell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arrindell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Arrindell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arrindell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Arrindell has seen patients for Vitreous Hemorrhage, Chorioretinal Scars and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arrindell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Arrindell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arrindell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arrindell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arrindell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

