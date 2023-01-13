Overview of Dr. Evgeniy Filin, MD

Dr. Evgeniy Filin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST MOSKOW SECHENOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE I.M. SECENOVA and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.



Dr. Filin works at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.