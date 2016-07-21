Dr. Evgeniya Sokolovskaya, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sokolovskaya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Evgeniya Sokolovskaya, DO
Overview
Dr. Evgeniya Sokolovskaya, DO is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Red Bank, NJ. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury|NY Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Locations
Riverview Medical Center1 Riverview Plz Fl 2, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Directions (732) 838-3549
Monmouth Medical Center Inc300 2nd Ave, Long Branch, NJ 07740 Directions (732) 923-6537Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice and caring doctor.
About Dr. Evgeniya Sokolovskaya, DO
- Diagnostic Radiology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1306164918
Education & Certifications
- North Shore & LIJ Medical Centers
- MONMOUTH MEDICAL CENTER
- Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury|NY Coll Osteo Med
- Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sokolovskaya has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sokolovskaya accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sokolovskaya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sokolovskaya speaks Russian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sokolovskaya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sokolovskaya.
