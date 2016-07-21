Overview

Dr. Evgeniya Sokolovskaya, DO is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Red Bank, NJ. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury|NY Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.



Dr. Sokolovskaya works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Specialty in Red Bank, NJ with other offices in Long Branch, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.