Overview of Dr. Evgeny Dyskin, MD

Dr. Evgeny Dyskin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Tver State Medical Academy and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and ECMC Health Campus.



Dr. Dyskin works at UBMD Orthopaedics in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.