Dr. Evgueni Minev, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Buffalo Grove, IL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Medical University--Sofia and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Minev works at Illinois Dermatology Institute in Buffalo Grove, IL with other offices in Mount Prospect, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.