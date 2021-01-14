Dr. Evgueni Minev, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Minev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Evgueni Minev, MD
Dr. Evgueni Minev, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Buffalo Grove, IL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Medical University--Sofia and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Minev's Office Locations
NANI Buffalo Grove1450 Busch Pkwy, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Directions (847) 439-8780Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday7:00am - 12:00pm
Nephrology Associates of Northern Illinois601 W Golf Rd Ste 105, Mount Prospect, IL 60056 Directions (847) 439-8780
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- Medicare
I have seen Dr Minev several times now. He is very good at explaining things. He will take all the time that is needed with you, you never feel rushed or like something was not answered. He gets to the root of the problem very quickly, knowing exactly what test to order etc. On top of it all he is very personable which is nice.
- Nephrology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Bulgarian and Russian
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- Msu Kalamazoo Center Med Stu
- Medical University--Sofia
- Nephrology
