Dr. Evin Jerkins, MD
Overview of Dr. Evin Jerkins, MD
Dr. Evin Jerkins, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Lancaster, OH.
Dr. Jerkins works at
Dr. Jerkins' Office Locations
Fairfield Pulmonary/Critical Cr618 Pleasantville Rd Ste 303, Lancaster, OH 43130 Directions (740) 689-6833
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairfield Medical Center
- Hocking Valley Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Evin Jerkins, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jerkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jerkins works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jerkins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jerkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jerkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jerkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.