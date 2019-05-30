Overview

Dr. Evin McCabe, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Stony Brook University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. McCabe works at Northwell Health in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Heartburn, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.