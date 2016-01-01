Dr. Evish Kamrava, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kamrava is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Evish Kamrava, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Evish Kamrava, MD
Dr. Evish Kamrava, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Kamrava works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kamrava's Office Locations
-
1
Evish Kamrava, MD1220 La Venta Dr Ste 204, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Directions (805) 360-4826
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kamrava?
About Dr. Evish Kamrava, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1861629685
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kamrava accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kamrava has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kamrava works at
Dr. Kamrava has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kamrava on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kamrava has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kamrava.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kamrava, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kamrava appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.