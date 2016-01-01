Overview of Dr. Evita Recio, MD

Dr. Evita Recio, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Recio works at Saint Barnabas PICU Associates in Livingston, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.