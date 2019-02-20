See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Norton Shores, MI
Dr. Evon Schexnaydre, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.2 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Evon Schexnaydre, MD

Dr. Evon Schexnaydre, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Norton Shores, MI. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Aspirus Rhinelander Hospital.

Dr. Schexnaydre works at Lexes Obstetrics and Gynecology in Norton Shores, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Schexnaydre's Office Locations

    Lexes Obstetrics and Gynecology
    953 Seminole Rd, Norton Shores, MI 49441 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (231) 766-8945

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aspirus Rhinelander Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cysts
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Ovarian Cysts
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Chronic Pelvic Pain

Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Alliance Health Care
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Care Network of Michigan
    • Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthPlus of Michigan
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MercyCare Health Plans
    • Meridian Health Plan of Michigan
    • Messa
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Priority Health
    • Travelers
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Evon Schexnaydre, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386603561
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Tulane University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Tulane University of Louisiana
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Evon Schexnaydre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schexnaydre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schexnaydre has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schexnaydre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schexnaydre works at Lexes Obstetrics and Gynecology in Norton Shores, MI. View the full address on Dr. Schexnaydre’s profile.

    Dr. Schexnaydre has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schexnaydre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Schexnaydre speaks Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Schexnaydre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schexnaydre.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schexnaydre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schexnaydre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

