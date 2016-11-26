Dr. Ewa Dembowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dembowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ewa Dembowski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ewa Dembowski, MD
Dr. Ewa Dembowski, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Dembowski's Office Locations
Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern675 N Saint Clair St Ste 19-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 664-3278
Chicago Office610 S Maple Ave Ste 1550, Oak Park, IL 60304 Directions (312) 361-2111
Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern676 N Saint Clair St, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 664-3278Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Really great "bedside manner," and tailors her approach and recommendations to the personality of the patient. I never feel shamed or lectured-to by Dr Dembowski, who really respects me as a patient and a fellow human being. Lucky I found her!
About Dr. Ewa Dembowski, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Dutch
- 1114158821
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
Dr. Dembowski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dembowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dembowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dembowski has seen patients for Heart Disease and Pericardial Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dembowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dembowski speaks Dutch.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dembowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dembowski.
