Dr. Ewa Farrelly is a Family Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Farrelly works at MemorialCare Medical Group in Long Beach, CA with other offices in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.