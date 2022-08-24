Dr. Ewa Komorowska-Timek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Komorowska-Timek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ewa Komorowska-Timek, MD
Dr. Ewa Komorowska-Timek, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Advanced Plastic Surgery3855 Burton St SE Ste A, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 323-3102
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
I first went to visit Dr. Timek in August 2022 regarding some botched surgery that I had received from another surgeon years ago. I was ashamed and could not even show myself to my new husband. My right breast was falling off to the right. Dr. Timek did the reconstructive surgery on August 18, 2022. My whole life has changed. I saw the result today, and I am thrilled. I feel beautiful and whole again. Dr. Timek did an outstanding and stupendous job! Never did I dream she could create such a masterpiece, but she did, and I am happier than I have ever been in my life!! I highly recommend Dr. Timek to anyone seeking reconstructive or plastic surgery; she is the five star best in her field. You will love the results!! She is truly genuine and compassionate, and is a fine artist who creates the perfect masterpiece! Her nurses are also fabulous and are excellent with patients, very compassionate!! the frontline office staff is wonderful, like a breath of fresh air!!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1710996319
- Stanford University
Dr. Komorowska-Timek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Komorowska-Timek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Komorowska-Timek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Komorowska-Timek speaks Polish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Komorowska-Timek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Komorowska-Timek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Komorowska-Timek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Komorowska-Timek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.