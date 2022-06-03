See All Psychiatrists in New York, NY
Dr. Ewa Kozikowska, MD

Psychiatry
3.7 (22)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ewa Kozikowska, MD

Dr. Ewa Kozikowska, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Med Academic Bialystok.

Dr. Kozikowska works at KOZIKOWSKA EWA MD in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kozikowska's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ewa Kozikowska MD
    141 E 55th St, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 355-8484
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:15pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:15pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:15pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:15pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Adjustment Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Adjustment Disorder

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 03, 2022
    Dr. Kozikowska, Is a brilliant, caring, compassionate psychiatrist. She has helped me tremendously, and I can honestly say without her I don't know what I would have done. Teddy her admin is also lovely and kind. I highly recommend Dr. Kozikowska.
    Donna — Jun 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ewa Kozikowska, MD
    About Dr. Ewa Kozikowska, MD

    Specialties
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ewa Kozikowska, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kozikowska is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kozikowska has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kozikowska has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kozikowska works at KOZIKOWSKA EWA MD in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kozikowska’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kozikowska. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kozikowska.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kozikowska, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kozikowska appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.