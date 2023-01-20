Dr. Ewa Lupa-Laskus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lupa-Laskus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ewa Lupa-Laskus, MD is a Pulmonologist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Banner Payson Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Arizona Pulmonary Specialists9700 N 91st St Ste A200, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 614-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Payson Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Lupa-Laskus is very thorough and truly takes the time to educate and listen to her patient. Amazing chairside manner and truly cares. She does not rush the appointment. She went above and beyond making sure my Mother could be seen by an Oncologist right away. We are so grateful to be under her care.
- Pulmonary Disease
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1811960602
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
