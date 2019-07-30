Dr. Ewa Olech, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olech is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ewa Olech, MD
Overview of Dr. Ewa Olech, MD
Dr. Ewa Olech, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Medical Academy and is affiliated with University Medical Center.
Rheumatology Consultants, PLLC8440 W Lake Mead Blvd Ste 104, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 489-4838Monday9:00am - 3:00pmTuesday9:00am - 3:00pmWednesday9:00am - 3:00pmThursday9:00am - 3:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor!!!
About Dr. Ewa Olech, MD
- Rheumatology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1225007032
Education & Certifications
- U of AZ
- Lutheran Gen Hosp
- Medical Academy
Dr. Olech has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olech accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olech has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olech speaks Polish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Olech. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olech.
