Dr. Ewa Preneta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ewa Preneta, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jamaica Plain, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital, Brigham And Women's Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diarrhea and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
1153 Centre St, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
Directions
(617) 522-9996
Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Mass General Brigham Community Physicians Inc.100 Brigham Way, Westwood, MA 02090 Directions (781) 471-2200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Dana-Farber/Brigham & Women's Cancer Center, Radiation Oncology75 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-5500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ewa Preneta, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MARSHALL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Preneta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Preneta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Preneta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Preneta has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diarrhea and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Preneta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Preneta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Preneta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Preneta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Preneta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.