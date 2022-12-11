Dr. Ewell Nelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ewell Nelson, MD
Overview of Dr. Ewell Nelson, MD
Dr. Ewell Nelson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital, Estes Park Health, Foothills Hospital and Good Samaritan Medical Center.
Dr. Nelson works at
Dr. Nelson's Office Locations
-
1
Boulder Neurosurgical & Spine Assocs4743 Arapahoe Ave Ste 202, Boulder, CO 80303 Directions (303) 938-5700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Boulder Neurosurgical & Spine Associates - Good Samaritan Hospital300 Exempla Cir Ste 270, Lafayette, CO 80026 Directions (303) 938-5700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Avista Adventist Hospital
- Estes Park Health
- Foothills Hospital
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nelson?
I cannot say enough about Dr. Nelson and his staff. Prior to my L4/L5 spinal fusion surgery I had very limited ability to perform activities without severe nerve pain. Dr. Nelson was always clear on the benefits and risks of surgery but he was very confident he could get me back to a pain free life, which he did. It has been 11 months since my surgery and I am able to do most all of the activities I enjoy. I highly recommend Dr. Nelson and his staff. I cannot thank them enough.
About Dr. Ewell Nelson, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1881634194
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nelson works at
Dr. Nelson has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.