Overview of Dr. Eyad Al-Hattab, MD

Dr. Eyad Al-Hattab, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Eau Claire, WI. They specialize in Oncology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System In Eau Claire, Mayo Clinic Health System - Chippewa Valley in Bloomer, Mayo Clinic Health System - Northland in Barron, Mayo Clinic Health System - Oakridge in Osseo and Mayo Clinic Health System – Red Cedar in Menomonie.



Dr. Al-Hattab works at Mayo Clinic Health System - Eau Claire in Eau Claire, WI with other offices in Barron, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.